PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hersheypark is now home to the longest mat racing water slide in the world.

Cockroach Milk? Experts Call Insect Dairy The Next Superfood

The Boardwalk at Hersheypark is unveiling the Whitecap Racer on Saturday.

The ride, dubbed the “longest mat racing slide in the world,” has six-color coded racing lanes, two sets of looping tunnels and has a competition-inducing racer timing system.

Court Rules Boyertown School District Can Let Transgender Students Use Bathroom Of Choice

The ride is open through Labor Day weekend.