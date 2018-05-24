BREAKING: Judge Shuts Down Work On Mariner East 2 Pipeline In Chester County
By Anita Oh
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nearly a dozen historic tall ships have made their way to Penn’s Landing for you to enjoy over Memorial Day Weekend.

This five-day festival is all about celebrating the wooden works, along with the city’s maritime history.

During Thursday’s afternoon’s Parade of Sail, which is much like a pageant, tall ships from across the globe showed off what makes each unique.

Guests can enjoy both self-guided tours and sail-away cruises available.

Organizers expect a crowd of 180,000 people over the course of this festival, which ends on Monday.

