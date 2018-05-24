Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nearly a dozen historic tall ships have made their way to Penn’s Landing for you to enjoy over Memorial Day Weekend.
This five-day festival is all about celebrating the wooden works, along with the city’s maritime history.
During Thursday’s afternoon’s Parade of Sail, which is much like a pageant, tall ships from across the globe showed off what makes each unique.
Guests can enjoy both self-guided tours and sail-away cruises available.
Organizers expect a crowd of 180,000 people over the course of this festival, which ends on Monday.
To learn more about the schedule of events or ticket information, CLICK HERE.
