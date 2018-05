WASHINGTON (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone thanked President Trump at the White House on Thursday for granting a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson — boxing’s first black heavyweight champion.

Stallone called Johnson the inspiration for “Apollo Creed” in the Rocky films.

In 1913, an all-white jury convicted Johnson of violating a Jim Crow-era law.

He spent a year in prison for crossing state lines with a white woman.

Johnson died in 1946.