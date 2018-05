Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police say a man was found dead in his vehicle after crashing into several parked cars in South Philadelphia, early Thursday morning.

It happened at 10th and Christian Streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood, around 5 a.m.

Investigators say the 60-year-old man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash into several parked cars.

No further information has been released.