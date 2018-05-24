PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was arrested after Philadelphia police chased a stolen car with two children inside on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of Van Kirk Street in the Lawncrest section of the city.

Police say a 28-year-old mother was traveling with her kids, ages 1 and 6, moments before her car was stolen. The mother told police she pulled over to say hello to a friend and that it was only going to take a couple of seconds.

With the keys still in the ignition, police say a man jumped into the car and took off with the kids still inside.

“When she was walking to the front door to visit her friends someone jumped into her vehicle that was still running and took off,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police tracked the stolen car to the 1500 block of Cellar Street where a chase ensued. Philadelphia Police’s aviation unit followed the suspect where he was arrested a short time later.

The children were not found in the car, but the suspect told police he dropped them off in the 4700 block of Darrah Street. They were not harmed.

The man who police have not yet identified is being charged with stolen auto and kidnapping. Police say it appears the suspect was also impaired.