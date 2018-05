Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer on I-95 caused a brief backup in South Philadelphia, Thursday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer overturned near the Walt Whitman Bridge, shortly before 1 p.m.

All northbound lanes were blocked immediately after the crash. One lane has since opened up to traffic.

There have been no reported injuries.

It is unclear what the tractor-trailer was carrying.