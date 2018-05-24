Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ILLINOIS (CBS) – It’s not that hard to get a haircut appointment these days. There’s even an app for that, and if you’re late, it’s really not a big deal.

But a man in Illinois just couldn’t miss his appointment. Even though he crashed his car into the front of a store next to his hair stylist, he just got out and headed over to the barber chair.

His hair stylist said he was actually pretty calm.

“When he finally told the barber that ‘oh, yeah’ that was his car, he’s got insurance and he doesn’t want to miss his haircut, that’s why he left it as it was,” said hair salon owner June Saraceno.

The driver talked to police after getting his new haircut.

No one was injured in the crash, though one employee next door was a little shaken up.