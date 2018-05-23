Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a shooting and a possible attempted arson in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of North 21st Street.

Video Captures Apparent Hammer Attack In Port Richmond

Police say the victim, who is a local artist, lives on the third floor. He smelled a strong odor of gasoline and when he went outside to investigate, he noticed someone had poured gas on his garage door. Police say he also discovered a gas can nearby.

“While he was looking at these items, he heard gunshots and realized he was shot in the right leg. Then he saw a white SUV-type vehicle fleeing north on 21st Street,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Meek Mill Shares Message Of Hope And How He Plans To Lead Criminal Justice Reform

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are hoping private surveillance cameras captured the crime on video.