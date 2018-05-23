PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local contestant is the final “Survivor”! Wendell Holland just won $1 million by outlasting everyone on “Survivor: Ghost Island.”

Holland is 33 years old and lives in Philadelphia.

He’s a furniture designer, which was a skill that came in handy while he was stranded on Ghost Island.

Holland grew up in Ardmore.

Holland formed with an alliance with 29-year-old Laurel Johnson, originally of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to make it to the final show.