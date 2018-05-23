Filed Under:Local TV, Survivor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local contestant is the final “Survivor”! Wendell Holland just won $1 million by outlasting everyone on “Survivor: Ghost Island.”

TONIGHT AT 11: Live interview with Survivor Winner Wendell Holland

 

Holland is 33 years old and lives in Philadelphia.

He’s a furniture designer, which was a skill that came in handy while he was stranded on Ghost Island.

Holland grew up in Ardmore.

Holland formed with an alliance with 29-year-old Laurel Johnson, originally of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to make it to the final show.

laurel johnson Survivor: Ghost Island: Philly Native Winner Of Season 36

(credit: CBS3)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch