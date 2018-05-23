Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect and victims involved in a road rage incident in Port Richmond on Tuesday.

Surveillance video posted to YouTube shows a man in a red truck following a silver car into the parking lot of an office building on the 2700 block of Luzerne Street in Port Richmond. The man in the truck gets out and smashes the windows of the SUV with a sledgehammer.

When the SUV attempts to leave the parking lot, the passenger of the SUV falls out. Police say the driver of the truck hits the passenger with a sledgehammer and then breaks the rear window out of the SUV.

Both vehicles then leave the area in an unknown direction.

“It’s insane. It’s really insane. No one is safe,” said Eddie Thaxton, who works across the street and was on scene minutes after the confrontation.

Others on scene say what happened in this parking lot was out of control and should have never happened.

“Society today is spiraling out of control and these are some of the results,” said George Gaynor.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.