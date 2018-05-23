Watch Live
LINDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested in New Jersey early Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening an Uber driver. Linden police say the driver arrived outside police headquarters around 3:30 a.m., beeping his horn repeatedly.

The driver told police that after he picked up Dykstra, the former MLB All-Star tried to change his destination. The driver refused to take him where he wanted to go, at which point the driver claims Dykstra then put a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him.

Police say they did not find a weapon, but they did recover a number of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana, from Dykstra.

He has been charged with making terroristic threats and various drug offenses. Dykstra was released on a summons, pending an appearance in Superior Court in June.

Dykstra helped lead the Phillies to the National League pennant in 1993 as he finished second in MVP voting that year.

