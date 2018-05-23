PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the grass beside the Delaware River, a prayer is said.

“His name is Dia. Dia Dabrah,” said close family friend Mazen Khalil.

Dabrah, 20, has been missing since Monday after falling off of a boat that he was on with four friends.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat hit a wake around 6 p.m. near Hawk Island and sent all five into the water. Only four of the men were able to be rescued. Dia couldn’t swim according to family members.

Though the Coast Guard suspended their search Tuesday afternoon, friends and family of the 20-year-old college student have joined in on the recovery mission and continued throughout the day Wednesday, even renting a boat so that they could comb the river themselves.

“We are calling anyone who has a boat,” said Khalil, “Anyone who could possibly help us and could maybe come out and do a search.”

There has been no shortage of generosity. During this month of Ramadan, dozens of loved ones who heard of the news, traveled thousands of miles to Philadelphia to comfort the family and help where they can.

“The whole community is shocked. Not only us Palestinians but we have Jordanians, Syrians, Iraqis from different communities. They are calling. They are checking on us,” said Khalil.

Several family members flew over from Palestine, heading directly to the Linden boat launch and then to comfort Dia’s immediate family at their Philadelphia home.

“All they want is to see their son however it is,” said Khalil, “They just want him.”

With so much support on the banks and in the water the hope is that when Dia’s body is discovered, he won’t be alone.