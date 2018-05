Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixty-six men and women from the Philadelphia area came together to celebrate 100 years of life Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware County hosted its 16th annual Centenarian Luncheon at the Drexelbrook in Drexel Hill.

The 100-year-old guests included war veterans, lawyers, and actors.

Council had the privilege of celebrating with our residents who are 100 years or older during Delaware County’s 16th annual Centenarian Birthday Luncheon held at the Drexelbrook this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2xebKQ613u — Delaware County (@DelcoCouncil) May 23, 2018

All of them were born in 1918 or earlier.

The oldest party guest was 109.