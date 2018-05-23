Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed in connection to a 2016 police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man.

Police Investigating Possible Arson Attempt After Man Gets Shot While Checking Gas Odor

The DA’s Office announced Wednesday that Philadelphia Police Officer Shannon Coolbaugh was “legally justified” when he shot 52-year-old Richard Ferretti while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Overbrook in May 2016.

According to the DA’s findings, Ferretti ignored multiple instructions to show his hands and instead accelerated towards Officer Coolbaugh. That’s when Coolbaugh fired four shots at Ferretti, striking him three times and eventually killing him.

The DA’s Office said Wednesday the shooting was justified because Officer Coolbaugh believed he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was forced to use deadly force to protect himself and his fellow officers.

PSPCA Ride-Along Shows Front Line Of Fighting Against Animal Cruelty

Lawyers representing Ferretti’s family had argued he was only driving his minivan around the block looking for a parking space, when he was confronted by police. They claim Ferretti was yelling, “I’m stopping, I’m stopping,” right before the officer fired the fatal shots.

Ferretti was unarmed at the time and was not wanted by police.

This is the first public announcement of the results of a police-involved shooting investigation since Larry Krasner became the district attorney.