BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The search continues Tuesday for a missing man after a boating incident sent five people into the water in Burlington County.

It happened Monday just before 6 p.m. on the Delaware River near Hawk Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, five people were aboard a 16-foot boat when they hit a wake, sending everyone into the water.

The Coast Guard says four people were rescued but a man in his 20s remains missing at this time.

“We are working diligently along with our partners, doing everything we can to locate this man,” said Chief Petty Officer Kyle Gerkens, command duty officer for Sector Delaware Bay.

water rescue hawk island 1 Missing, 4 Rescued After Boat Hits Wake On Delaware River, Coast Guard Says

Credit: (CBS3)

The Coast Guard is searching along with crews from the Philadelphia Marine Police, New Jersey State Police, Philadelphia Fire Marine and other local agencies.

