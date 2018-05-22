Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The search continues Tuesday for a missing man after a boating incident sent five people into the water in Burlington County.

It happened Monday just before 6 p.m. on the Delaware River near Hawk Island.

Troopers are investigating a vessel crash on the Delaware River near Hawk Island. Currently searching the area for an occupant unaccounted for. NJSP Aviation, TEAMS, and other assets on scene assisting. No additional info at this time. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 21, 2018

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, five people were aboard a 16-foot boat when they hit a wake, sending everyone into the water.

The Coast Guard says four people were rescued but a man in his 20s remains missing at this time.

“We are working diligently along with our partners, doing everything we can to locate this man,” said Chief Petty Officer Kyle Gerkens, command duty officer for Sector Delaware Bay.

The Coast Guard is searching along with crews from the Philadelphia Marine Police, New Jersey State Police, Philadelphia Fire Marine and other local agencies.