PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An egg a day could do wonders for a person’s heart health, according to a new study of nearly half a million people.

In the study published in the journal Heart, people who ate one egg a day were 18 percent less likely to die from heart disease compared to those who did not eat eggs.

The study also found that an egg per day provided a 26 percent lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke and a 28 percent lower risk of dying from that type of stroke.