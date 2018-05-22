Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a 38-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia overnight.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of South 52nd Street.

Police tell Eyewitness News the victim was shot three times in the back and died at the scene.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

