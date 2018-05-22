Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities continue to look for two men who they believe are connected to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday.

Folcroft Police Chief Robert Ruskowski expressing some disbelief Tuesday that his young officer had a second close call after being ambushed by a gunman two years ago and shot seven times.

“You get guys who have been here 20, 30, 40 year career and don’t have to deal with this. Twice in two years,” Ruskowski said.

Officer Christopher Dorman, the cop at the center of the shooting, is adamant about staying on the job.

“He finished working last night, trying to help out where he could with all the investigators. He could have left and gone home if he wanted, but I think he handles it best by working. He just wants to work,” Ruskowski said.

Officer Dorman is back patrolling and protecting the community that raised him.

Meanwhile, detectives and the District Attorney’s office lead the search for two men.

“They were obviously coming to Folcroft for a reason,” Ruskowski said. “We are hearing reports there may have been a relative, I’m sorry, a girlfriend in our town.”

People in Folcroft like Amadou Fofana hope the gunman who’s also a suspected murderer in Chester is caught soon and that Officer Dorman knows he means a lot to this community.

“One time I got in trouble and he really helped me out. He’s really a nice guy,” Fofana said.