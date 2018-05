Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A building partially collapsed in West Mount Airy Tuesday morning, leaving behind a lot of damage.

Chopper 3 was over the 7000 block of Lincoln Drive, where the collapse happened a little after 5 a.m.

Officials say one of the properties was occupied and the other was not.

There were no reported injuries.

Crews are cleaning up the scene, and the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.