MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged with committing dozens of sex crimes against multiple young children aged 4 to 12 years old.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Anthony Todd Wilson would sexually abuse his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter while she was in his care. He is also accused of abusing a 12-year-old girl and forcing her and three boys — ages 6, 8, and 9 — to perform sex acts on each other.

Wilson was arrested on May 1 after his girlfriend found bruises and blood on her 4-year-old daughter. The mother took the 4-year-old to the hospital where they discovered the young girl had sustained “significant vaginal trauma.”

Wilson is also accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend.

Wilson has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, incest of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and tampering with evidence, as well as a number of misdemeanor charges.

His bail has been set at $1 million.