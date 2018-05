Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a historic inn in Bucks County.

The fire broke out around midnight at the Richlandtown Inn at South Main and East Union Streets.

Everyone inside made it out safely and the fire was brought under control.

The owner says he’s not sure how much of the history he’ll be able to salvage.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The red cross is helping 16 displaced residents.