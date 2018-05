Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say one person has been hospitalized after crews searched for a man who fell out of a boat in Burlington County on Monday evening.

Crews responded to the incident where the Delaware River and Rancocas Creek meet at Hawk Island in Delanco around 5:55 p.m.

Authorities say one person was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.