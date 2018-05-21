Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP/CBS) – A Washington Township police officer performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver a fawn after its mother was struck and killed on a road.

Animal control officer Robert Lagonera says Washington Township police officer Vernon arrived on the scene in rural Warren County early Sunday to find the fawn was moving inside the mother’s body.

“…this morning was too crazy to ignore,” wrote Lagonera. “Starting at 3:30 am I was dispatched to a deceased doe that was just hit and still had moving fawn inside of it.”

Lagonera says Officer Vernon performed the C-section and was able to save one of the two fawns inside.

After Vernon removed the fawn, Lagonera says he took it home to dry it off and to get it warm.

“I arrived and took it home to dry it off and get it warm while rubbing its chest to help the underdeveloped lungs work,” said Lagonera.

Lagonera says he’s getting the fawn the care it needs.

