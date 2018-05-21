Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your smartphone may be making it hard for you to unplug while you’re on vacation.

A new survey from the job placement agency Accountemps shows 56 percent of workers say they check in with the office during vacation.

That’s up from 54 percent in 2017 and just 41 percent in 2016.

Experts say the ease of staying in contact, thanks to your smartphone, is partly to blame.

They say it’s key to come up with a plan before you leave for vacation.

The study found baby boomers were the most likely to unplug and actually enjoy their vacation.