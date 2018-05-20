Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After eight cloudy days, the sun finally broke free of the clouds Sunday.

Though the rain could not be completely deterred as scattered downpours yielded Philadelphia’s sixth consecutive day with measurable rainfall. For the month so far, nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in Philadelphia, close to 2 inches above average for May.

The rainfall tally in Atlantic City, has the city beat with just shy of 5.5″ of rain this month, close to 3.5″ of rain above average, pushing Atlantic City’s yearly precipitation to well over 8 inches above-average!

A series of stalled frontal boundaries draped over the Mid-Atlantic has contributed to frequent damp and soggy conditions this month. The cold front that passed the Delaware Valley Sunday, will yield lower humidity Monday, yet return as a warm front on Tuesday and along with it, the chance for more rain.

That said, Tuesday looks to be the only day of the upcoming work week to feature rain. A large area of high pressure is set to build in on Wednesday and provide a beautiful end to the week with sunshine, highs near 80 degrees and comfortable humidity through Friday.

——————————

Forecast:

OVERNIGHT – Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 62.

MONDAY – Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 79.

TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Showers and a T-Storm Likely. High 74.

WEDNESDAY – Warm with Gradual Clearing. High 82.

THURSDAY – Sunny and Nice. High 80.

FRIDAY – Mostly Sunny and Warm. High 82.

——————————

JERSEY SHORE:

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy and Mild. Low 62.

MONDAY – Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 73.

TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and a T-storm. High 70.

OCEAN TEMP: 60°

——————————

POCONOS:

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy with Areas of Fog. Low 51.

MONDAY – Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 71.

TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with Showers and a T-Storm Likely. High 68.