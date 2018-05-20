Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a DJ.

Jarez Coleman passed through school district security, three weeks ago, after school officials admit he fooled them. Coleman told officials he was Alicia Key’s music man.

The Philadelphia Public Schools say the DJ falsely claimed to be working with star singer Alicia Keys when he entered three public high schools and spoke with students about his career.

Now, he’s in trouble with the law.

Family And Culture Are The Heart Of The Italian Market Festival

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office filed charges for criminal trespassing and false impersonation.

“No crime happened, nor iam a threat to anyone, nor iam I faking to be anyone I actually make music, I’m actually an official music producer so I’m not understanding what’s the problem,” DJ Silent Asassin wrote CBS3 Eyewitness News in a Twitter message.

In a response issued Sunday from Universal Music Group, a representative’s statement reads, “Universal has never been affiliated with this artist. My contact information was included (without my knowledge) on press releases we did not issue or write.”

School officials say earlier this month, Coleman entered and gave talks to students at High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Benjamin Franklin and South Philadelphia High Schools.

Local Families, Corgis Celebrated Royal Wedding At Watch Parties

The school district admits they weren’t aware of all his background.

They called him entering the school in a that way unacceptable and said they’ll make more efforts to make sure that doesn’t happen again.