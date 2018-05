Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was killed Friday night in Nicetown.

Officers rushed to the 1800 block of Cayuga street just after 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Police found the man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later at Einstein Medical Center.

So far, there have been no arrests.