PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the drive-thru at West Girard Avenue and Leopard street.

The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

Investigators hope surveillance cameras can help them solve the case.