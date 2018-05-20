Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family have confirmed that the Julian Angelucci was the young bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia.

The 11-year-old was riding his bike at 10th and Shunk Street when a car hit him Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver was a 48-year-old woman.

She called 911 after the accident and drove to the 3rd District Police Department to report the crash.

The driver also turned in the car she was driving at the time of the accident — a 2012 Black Mazda CX-9 with New Jersey tags.

She was not arrested, but charges are pending.

Neighbors who know the Julian’s family and witnessed the aftermath of this hit-and-run are left wondering why.

“I mean, accidents happen, I don’t know what would cause someone to run,” said Joe Versace.

A Gofundme created by Julian’s older sister, Nina Angelucci, has already exceeded the $15,000 goal to raise money for his funeral.

“Please help my family in this time of need, anything you donate will help and be appreciated greatly”, she wrote.