Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — An 18-year-old student, Tymerere Moore, was arrested on weapons and assault charges following an incident at Middletown High School on Friday.

Delaware State Police say that the incident began at about 10:50 a.m. when Moore and an 18-year-old female student were having a verbal argument.

During that fight, Moore threw a bottle at the girl which struck her in the head and caused a minor injury.

An 18-year-old male student witnessed the argument and intervened, which led to Moore and him moving their dispute into a nearby bathroom.

It was at that point that Moore removed a 9mm handgun from his backpack and pointed it at the other student. The fight ended and they left the bathroom. The male student want not harmed during that incident.

Administrators at the school were then made aware of Moore possessing the handgun. They located him in the school, but when they tried to escort him to a secure area he refused to comply.

A physical altercation ensued with Moore striking one of the administrators.

Eventually, staff members were able to get Moore under control and took him to a secure office. There, they searched his backpack and found the handgun.

He was then taken into custody where he was later arraigned and then held on bond for nearly $30,000.

Investigators learned that he had stolen the handgun from a vehicle on his way to school.

“As the parent of two teens, I know how unnerving it is to hear that our community has experienced an incident like this,” said Superintendent Matt Burrows following the incident.

His statement, published to the school’s official website, also confirmed that Moore will not be returning to the school “due to the seriousness of infraction”.