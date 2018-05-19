Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CNN) – Meghan Markle has chosen a modest white bridal gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Photos: The Best Photos Of The Royal Wedding

British Waight Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice for Markle, who identifies as a feminist.

The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

The long-sleeved haute couture gown with a simple bodice features a graphic open bateau neckline that delicately frames her shoulders. Markle is also wearing a five-meter-long veil and a tiara over a loose bun.

Photos: The Fancy Fascinators Worn At The Royal Wedding

The silk tulle veil has a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, representing the flora of each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The bride arrived at the chapel in a 1950 burgundy Rolls-Royce belonging to the Queen, a car the monarch used for her first official engagement.

Waight Keller made history last year when it was announced she would be replacing Riccardo Tisci as Givenchy’s artistic director. Today, the 47-year-old is one few women at the helm of a Parisian fashion house.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.