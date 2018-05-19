WATCH LIVE: Full Coverage Of The Royal Wedding
LONDON (CNN) – Meghan Markle has chosen a modest white bridal gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

British Waight Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice for Markle, who identifies as a feminist.

The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The long-sleeved haute couture gown with a simple bodice features a graphic open bateau neckline that delicately frames her shoulders. Markle is also wearing a five-meter-long veil and a tiara over a loose bun.

 

The silk tulle veil has a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, representing the flora of each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Meghan Markle drives down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The bride arrived at the chapel in a 1950 burgundy Rolls-Royce belonging to the Queen, a car the monarch used for her first official engagement.

Waight Keller made history last year when it was announced she would be replacing Riccardo Tisci as Givenchy’s artistic director. Today, the 47-year-old is one few women at the helm of a Parisian fashion house.

