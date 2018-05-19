Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police search for suspect and motive after a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.
A 27-year-old man was shot at Rising Sun and Cheltenham avenues around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
He was pronounced dead at the Albert Einstein Medical Center a short time later.
A second victim was also transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left forearm.
An investigation is active.