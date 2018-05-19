Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police search for suspect and motive after a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

Officials Investigate Wreckage Of Cuba Plane Crash

A 27-year-old man was shot at Rising Sun and Cheltenham avenues around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

He was pronounced dead at the Albert Einstein Medical Center a short time later.

A second victim was also transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

Lava From Mt. Kilauea Isolates 40 Homes, Choppers Evacuate Locals

An investigation is active.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch