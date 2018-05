Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The old Reading Rail Line will open next month as The Rail Park in Philadelphia.

Eyewitness News learned that the park will be used for walking, running and biking.

It covers two city blocks but officials plan to expand it to cover three miles across the city.

For more information visit, www.therailpark.org.

The opening of the first part is scheduled for June 14.