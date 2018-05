Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a child was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Police say the 11-year-old boy was struck while crossing the street on the 1000 block of Shunk Street around 3 p.m.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the child was struck by a dark-colored Honda SUV.

No arrests have been made.