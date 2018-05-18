Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CBS) – Prince Harry might be getting all the headlines, but there’s another man in Meghan Markle’s life.

Royal Wedding: Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

Meghan’s beloved, adopted pet beagle named “Guy,” used to be a star on her now deleted Instagram account.

Meghan adopted him from a shelter when she lived in Toronto for her TV show.

TSA Reveals It’s Keeping A List Of Unruly Passengers

She actually has two dogs. Meghan is apparently a dog lover.

“I’ve had two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. One is now staying with very close friends, and my other little guy is in the UK, he’s been here for a while,” said Markle during an interview.



Guy’s appearance may have helped Meghan fit in with the royal family, since they all love to show off their pets.