BREAKING: Multiple People Killed At Santa Fe High School In Texas, CBS News Reports
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Markle, royal wedding, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CBS) – Prince Harry might be getting all the headlines, but there’s another man in Meghan Markle’s life.

Royal Wedding: Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

Meghan’s beloved, adopted pet beagle named “Guy,” used to be a star on her now deleted Instagram account.

c4cdee566bfa46a3a290234e5ff483f9 Meet The Other Guy In Meghan Markles Life

Meghan adopted him from a shelter when she lived in Toronto for her TV show.

TSA Reveals It’s Keeping A List Of Unruly Passengers 

92a57688c3c04e6f917c207128b7fca0 Meet The Other Guy In Meghan Markles Life

She actually has two dogs. Meghan is apparently a dog lover.

“I’ve had two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. One is now staying with very close friends, and my other little guy is in the UK, he’s been here for a while,” said Markle during an interview.

84904a4b98064219a259c727478ae9c9 7 Meet The Other Guy In Meghan Markles Life
Guy’s appearance may have helped Meghan fit in with the royal family, since they all love to show off their pets.

7145250c40c842dc91064fe95e5aa10f Meet The Other Guy In Meghan Markles Life67b98f10299d484ab478504f3e15f6ad Meet The Other Guy In Meghan Markles Life

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch