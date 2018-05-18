Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS\AP) — Authorities have decided to rescind charges against a man accused of vandalizing an Israeli flag on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway because they have another suspect they are looking for.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday the charges against 26-year-old Antoine Guyton were rescinded because the investigation has shown a different man initially sprayed the flag with paint. However, they say Guyton also had a role in the vandalism.

“There is currently an affidavit being prepared for [Guyton’s] re-arrest,” said the district attorney’s office.

Police responded to a report of a man spray painting the flag around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In newly released video released by the district attorney’s office, a suspect is seen on video spraying the flag with a water gun containing red dye. It is also clear that they were the first person to spray the flag, authorities said.

The incident happened a day after Israeli soldiers killed dozens of Palestinians protesting on the Gaza border.

“I’m very upset to learn of the desecration of the Israeli flag that hangs along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Hate and anti-Semitism have no place in the City of Philadelphia. While I understand that emotions are running high and there are many viewpoints stemming from recent violence against Palestinians and other protesters in the Gaza Strip, it doesn’t warrant hateful acts of violence,” said Mayor Jim Kenney after the incident.