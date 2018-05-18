Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The grease pole is back at the Italian Market!

The grease pole climbing competition, known as the Albero Della Cuccagna, takes place at 9th and Montrose Piazza from May 19-20, beginning at noon.

Teams will race up the 30-foot-high pole greased with lard to reach prizes of meats, cheeses, gifts and money.

Teams looking to participate in the competition can register at the Visitor Center at 919 South 9th St.

The competition is part of this weekend’s Italian Market Festival.