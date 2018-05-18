Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a White House visit set for next month but how many are them are going is the politically charged question many are looking to answer.

Travis Kelce: Eagles’ Jason Got Rolex With Engraved Underdog Mask

Since Donald Trump became President, the choice to visit the White House has become a polarizing move for many athletes.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who has been active in politics and the fight for social justice, was at Xfinity Live, providing 800 families in need of food enough to last to the week. He gave his thoughts on not attending the White House visit.

“After the visit to the White House was scheduled for June 5, I know as a team we are trying to decide what exactly that looks like,” Jenkins said.

“I think there will be some other things on the list of places that are visited on the trip to D.C. I personally won’t be going to the White House but I will be with the team.”

Jason Kelce: ‘We’ve Been A Starving Dog For 52 Years And One Bowl Of Food Isn’t Going To Suffice’

Corey Clement, who was at the Philadelphia Mills Mall on Friday, taking part in the Big Apple Circus ceremony before the circus debuts its month-long start on Wednesday, said he is looking forward to the visit.

“I want to view the culture. I want to see what the White House really has to offer because growing up, you really don’t have an opportunity to go to the White House,” he said. “I want to use every opportunity I have and make the best of it.”