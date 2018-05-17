Tomi Lahren at "Chelsea Handler in Conversation with Tomi Lahren" panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a theater was vandalized ahead of a show featuring conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

“Nazis Die” was spray-painted on Keswick Theatre in Glenside ahead of Thursday night’s show. Abington police say the incident happened early Thursday morning.

The graffiti was cleaned up before noon. No arrests have been made.

“Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside,” Lahren tweeted.

Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside. https://t.co/uXaBi4bCFt — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2018

The show is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m.