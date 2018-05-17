Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world will soon be watching the royal wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle and London-native Richard Lyntton will be watching closely.

Suspect Sought After Woman Is Shot Dead In North Philadelphia

While regal British tradition will be on full display for the wedding, Lyntton believes this wedding will set a new relaxed standard when it comes to British traditions and etiquette because of Prince Harry.

Lyntton grew up in Central London and served in the same army regiment as Prince Harry years ago.

“I was also an officer in Harry’s regiment and I did serve in Bosnia and the Gulf War,” he said.

Former Temple Fraternity President Ari Goldstein Released On Bail Following Sex Assault Charges

Kensington Palace has announced that the armed forces will play a special role in the royal wedding.

Lyntton has lived in the Philadelphia-area for more than a decade but growing in London. His family was touched by the royal family’s presence.

“My great aunt Flo served with the royal family for 30 years and I grew up looking at the pomp and circumstance of the House of Cavalry,” Lyntton said.

Experts Weigh In After ‘Laurel Or Yanny’ Audio Divides The Internet

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in Windsor to watch the royal procession as folks are already staking out their spot, hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple.