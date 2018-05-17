Philadelphia finally makes the list, ranked 16th overall most fun city by WalletHub. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Despite the intense competition among 20 cities looking to serve as host to Amazon’s new HQ2 facility, a handful are seeing a spike interest from other businesses looking to expand and relocate.

One of those cities is Philadelphia.

The City of Brotherly Love has experienced more interest from businesses, too, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Commerce Department.

“The videos [we created for HQ2] were able to capture some of the city’s best qualities and highlight them in a way that was easily understood by people who may not be as familiar with Philadelphia compared to places like New York or Washington DC,” the spokesperson said.

Several companies have referenced Philadelphia’s Amazon pitch as a catalyst for their new interest in the city. One company, Elm Partners, an investment firm previously based in London, is now relocating to the city.