PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the MVP of the NCAA’s Final Four tournament, and after scoring a career-high 31 points in Villanova’s national title win over Michigan, it’s no shock that Donte Divincenzo is deciding whether to enter the NBA Draft or return to the Main Line.

DiVincenzo declared for the draft but he did not hire an agent, so he can test the draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility. However, he must decide by May 30 if he will enter the draft or return to school.

“This whole month of May has been very nerve-racking,” DiVincenzo said.

As Divincenzo walked around campus for what could be his last time as a student-athlete, he said he never thought he would be in this position right now.

“If you told me it was going to happen this way, I’d say you were lying,” DiVincenzo said. “I didn’t think I would have the game I had. I didn’t think I would be in the position I’m in now. I had confidence in myself and the process of getting here but I didn’t think it was going to be now.”

Head Coach Jay Wright has been there for him every step of the way.

“Coach wants what’s best for me and he’s just trying to put me in the best position,” DiVincenzo said. “He wants me to succeed for a long time. And he wants to make sure I’m in the position to succeed for a long time. He doesn’t want me to be one or two years and then all this goes away.”

If DiVincenzo returns for another season at Villanova, he recognizes the pressure he and his teammates will face when it comes to defending their title.

“Yeah, a lot more attention, a lot more responsibility. And for the older guys like Phil and Eric coming back, us three are going to have a big task coming off that national championship year,” DiVincenzo said.

DiVincenzo realizes that leaving his fellow Wildcats behind will not be easy.

“It is such a big family and if I’m fortunate enough to be in a position to go that would be the hardest thing to say bye to,” he said.

Regardless of DiVincenzo’s choice, Villanova will always be a place he can call home.