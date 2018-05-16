PENNSYLVANIA: Scott Wagner Wins GOP Gubernatorial Nomination | Rep. Lou Barletta Captures GOP Senate Nomination | Dem Congressmen Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle Win PrimariesPhilly Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a Philadelphia tradition for 92 straight years, but this year the famed Stotesbury Regatta is moving to New Jersey.

The event is the largest high school regatta in the world.

Organizers were concerned that Tuesday’s storm, along with the rain forecasted the rest of the week would cause dangerous conditions on the river.

On Tuesday, they made the unprecedented decision to move the competition to Camden’s, Cooper River.

Racing gets underway Friday morning and wraps up Saturday night.

