Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a Philadelphia tradition for 92 straight years, but this year the famed Stotesbury Regatta is moving to New Jersey.

Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz Due In Court Today In Bucks County Murders

The event is the largest high school regatta in the world.

Organizers were concerned that Tuesday’s storm, along with the rain forecasted the rest of the week would cause dangerous conditions on the river.

Audio Recording Has Internet Divided: Do You Hear Laurel Or Yanny?

On Tuesday, they made the unprecedented decision to move the competition to Camden’s, Cooper River.

Racing gets underway Friday morning and wraps up Saturday night.