PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is taking a side on the great “Laurel or Yanny” audio recording debate.

If you haven’t heard by now, there’s another debate making its way around the internet. Some people who listen to the audio file hear “Laurel,” while others hear “Yanny,” and some hear something completely different or even both.

Well, according to the Philly Police Department, it is definitely “Laurel,” but don’t bother calling them to ask.

“Please don’t call 911 to ask if we’re hearing ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny,'” said the Philadelphia Police Department on Twitter. “The only thing we hear is the creation of another bad hashtag. (And Laurel. We’re definitely hearing Laurel).”

Apparently, it has something to do with the audio frequency. Some people are capable of hearing higher frequencies so they hear “Yanny.”

It also may depend on the how you’re listening to the recording – with a cellphone, headphones, through a tablet, etc.

