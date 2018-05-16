Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With this weekend’s royal wedding festivities you may be planning a grand stay at home, but if you’re feeling uncommon, Congress Hall in Cape May is offering one royal wedding engagement package fit for a princess.

“It was about this idea that not everybody can go to England to see the royal wedding, and it’s always on at this crazy hour so we thought of doing a wedding watch but we also thought we’re a hotel, so you can enjoy the wedding from the comfort of your bed,” said Iraisa Ann Reilly, marketing manager at Congress Hall.

They decided to make it an engagement experience packaged with an engagement ring. The ring is a replica of Meghan Markles’.

“It looks just like Meghan Markles in the sense that it’s from the 20s. Her’s is the modern take of this ring,” said Amanda Adams, co-owner of Queen May.

The ring is 5.1 carats with three stones.

Now, the royal treatment will cost you $38,000, including a two-night stay in the presidential suite.

Your very own butler will serve you while you swoon over the nuptials of Harry and Meghan.