PENNSYLVANIA: Primary Day | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey found the average starting salary for the class of 2018 will be about the same as last year.

Bre Bradford Expresses Pregnancy Cravings With Chick-fil-A Photo Shoot

Graduates with a bachelor’s degree can expect to earn an average of more than $50,000 annually in their first jobs.

average starting salary Survey: Average Starting Salary For Class Of 2018 Will Be Just Over $50,000

Credit: (CSB3)

9-Year-Old Seth Olson Injured After Flying Out Of Bounce House, Landing On Highway

It also should be easier to find a job than in previous years, as the unemployment rate dropped below four percent for the first time since 2000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch