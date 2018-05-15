Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey found the average starting salary for the class of 2018 will be about the same as last year.

Graduates with a bachelor’s degree can expect to earn an average of more than $50,000 annually in their first jobs.

It also should be easier to find a job than in previous years, as the unemployment rate dropped below four percent for the first time since 2000.