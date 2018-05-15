MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Middle Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her son.

Police say 24-year-old Shannon Burgess and her 3-year-old son, Jayda Ayala-Burgess, were both reported missing on Tuesday. According to family, Burgess is a recovering heroin addict and she may have relapsed.

Burgess and her son were last seen in Cape May Court House boarding a NJ Transit bus bound for Camden on May 3 for a two-day trip.

“All attempts to contact Shannon have been unsuccessful since she was last seen on May 3, 2018,” said police in a news release.

Shannon was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black pants with black sandals. Shannon has a tattoo of Chinese symbols on the back of her neck, tribal band on her right arm and a tribal band on her right thigh, that leads to a sun on her navel. Shannon also has a small scar on her chin.

Jayda was last seen wearing a white paw patrol t-shirt, paw patrol sandals and plaid shorts.

Anyone having contact with these subjects is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609) 465- 8700.