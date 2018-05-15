Watch Live
PENNSYLVANIA: Scott Wagner Wins GOP Gubernatorial Nomination | Rep. Lou Barletta Captures GOP Senate Nomination | Dem Congressmen Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle Win PrimariesPhilly Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seniors are celebrating “Nursing Home Week” with a chicken wing eating competition.

Residents and employees faced off at Welsey Enhanced Living in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.

wing contest Senior Citizens Celebrate Nursing Home Week With Chicken Wing Eating Competition

credit: cbs3

Jack Layne and Rich Wilkes, both 80, joined 65-year-old Rick Ditch to represent the seniors.

Officials at the living center told CBS3 Eyewitness News not to worry, that Jack, Rich, and Rick were eating boneless wings to avoid any hazards.

Everyone had a great time.

