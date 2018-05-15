Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seniors are celebrating “Nursing Home Week” with a chicken wing eating competition.
Residents and employees faced off at Welsey Enhanced Living in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Jack Layne and Rich Wilkes, both 80, joined 65-year-old Rick Ditch to represent the seniors.
Officials at the living center told CBS3 Eyewitness News not to worry, that Jack, Rich, and Rick were eating boneless wings to avoid any hazards.
Everyone had a great time.