WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Region | RADAR | LATEST FORECAST
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and woman were critically wounded in a double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were each shot in the head three times on the 100 block of Huntingdon Street around 1:30 p.m.

They were transported to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Kensington double shooting

(credit: CBS3)

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch