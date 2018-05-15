Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and woman were critically wounded in a double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were each shot in the head three times on the 100 block of Huntingdon Street around 1:30 p.m.

They were transported to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

