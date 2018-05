Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two lifelong friends celebrate their 100th birthdays.

Marion Campbell and Betty De Lagarde were joined by friends and family Tuesday at Wesley Enhanced Living in Northwest Philadelphia.

The two met at church when they were both 9.

Cyndi Lauper’s New Song ‘Hope’ Inspired By Her Battle With Psoriasis

They have been friends ever since.

One of the women turned 100 on May 12th, while the other will be 100 this Thursday.